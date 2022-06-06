Morocco is lending police and spies to help Qatar manage security at the 2022 World Cup

Preparations for the next World Cup, which will take place from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar, have entered their final stretch. According to projections, the country, which has a population of less than 3 million, is expected to welcome around 1.5 million fans, a flow of people equivalent to 50% of its population.

A real logistical challenge, therefore, but also a security one. Doha is throwing serious resources at the problem, and multiplying partnership agreements. The Qatari authorities have asked Morocco for support in terms of intelligence and security.