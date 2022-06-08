The arrest of businessmen Rajesh and Atul Gupta represents the biggest breakthrough yet in the Ramaphosa administration’s fight against graft, as the brothers are alleged to have siphoned billions of rands of taxpayers’ money out of the country under Jacob Zuma’s presidency.
South Africa: Will Ramaphosa ride out the wave of highs and lows?
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced the highest and lowest point of his leadership in recent days. Claims that he covered up a robbery of millions of dollars from his farm were followed by the arrest of two state capture kingpins in Dubai.