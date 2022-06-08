dented image

South Africa: Will Ramaphosa ride out the wave of highs and lows?

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Wednesday, 8 June 2022 15:28

South Africa's President Ramaphosa and Germany's Chancellor Scholz hold joint news conference
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) during his state visit to the government's Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced the highest and lowest point of his leadership in recent days. Claims that he covered up a robbery of millions of dollars from his farm were followed by the arrest of two state capture kingpins in Dubai.

The arrest of businessmen Rajesh and Atul Gupta represents the biggest breakthrough yet in the Ramaphosa administration’s fight against graft, as the brothers are alleged to have siphoned billions of rands of taxpayers’ money out of the country under Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

READ MORE South Africa: Guptas' arrest comes at a welcome moment for President Ramaphosa

