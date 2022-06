Mike Hammer is leaving his post as ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo to take over as the Joe Biden administration’s third special envoy for the Horn of Africa in 13 months, the State Department announced last week. He replaces David Satterfield, who stepped down in April after just three months in the position.

“I am grateful to Ambassador Satterfield for the experience and determination he brought to the role, and I look forward to the energy and vision that Ambassador Hammer will now lend to our efforts in the Horn of Africa,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.