The war has contributed to a “bottleneck in both food and fertiliser supply,” Sudarkasa says from Johannesburg. “If you don’t get the fertiliser, you won’t get the yields.”

AFAP, an independent non-profit organisation, works with the African Development Bank’s Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM). The AFFM provides country-specific credit guarantees in some African countries, but the program for Nigeria expires in July. Getting that renewed is an urgent priority, Sudarkasa says. “Speed is of the essence.”