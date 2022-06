When the National Treasury handed over its budget proposals for the financial year 2022/23 to parliament’s Finance and National Planning Committee for approval, many of its members considered the document a poisoned chalice.

The document, commonly referred to as the Finance Bill, had proposed a number of goods for tax increment to enable the government collect an extra KSh51.6bn ($441m) to finance its KSh3.33trn ($28bn) budget, one of the largest in Kenya’s history.