The date of Angola’s upcoming general elections was announced on 3 June: 24 August. Although the vote should result in the re-election of current head of state João Lourenço to another five-year term, things have never been so uncertain. The president-candidate, from Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola (MPLA), the party in power since the country’s independence in 1975, has to defend his record as he has promised to be “the man of the Angolan economic miracle”. However, despite the recent rise in the price of oil – synonymous with increased revenue – the situation remains difficult.