Freezing central bank assets, trade sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the severance of international aid… While Mali seems to be running out of economic support, the country’s authorities are constantly touting its assets in the hope of attracting investors.

“You have gold mines, gas reserves, the two largest rivers in West Africa (Niger and Senegal), and more than three million hectares of potentially developable land. Malian livestock is the second largest herd in West Africa after Nigeria. Moreover, the energy deficit may also be of interest to investors,” said Prime Minister Choguel Maïga at the 2022 Doha Forum in March.