Since Alassane Ouattara (ADO) and Tidjane Thiam met in Brussels last February on the sidelines of the African Union-European Union summit, their relationship has been warming up. According to our sources, at the end of May, the Ivorian president and his wife, Dominique Ouattara, had lunch at their residence in Mougins (southern France) with the former CEO of Credit Suisse and his companion. Current affairs as well as more personal issues were discussed.

