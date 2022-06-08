Nigeria: Machine politics trump policy as APC picks Tinubu

Tinubu’s victory at the APC convention sets up a presidential election race with Atiku Abubakar, of the opposition People’s Democratic Party. Tinubu has already pronounced Abubakar, who won the PDP nomination at its convention on 28-29 May, a ‘worthy opponent’.

Others call them ‘two sides of the same coin’. Both men are in their 70s, having nurtured their political networks over the last three decades and are battling multiple ailments. Both claim, with varying degrees of veracity, to have played key roles in the struggle against military rule.