He was publicly threatened by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and lambasted by the presidency for daring to say that he was largely responsible for helping a serial election loser, General Muhammadu Buhari, become the president of Nigeria. For many, these scathing attacks on the eve of a presidential primary were sufficient evidence that the game was over for Tinubu.
Nigeria 2023: How a Lagos godfather crushed the opposition
Nigeria’s eloquent and charismatic vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, lost to his erstwhile benefactor Bola Tinubu, bringing his presidential ambition to an end and cementing Tinubu’s position in the game of politics. This is the inside story of how the Lagos godfather won the presidential ticket for the ruling party - putting him in pole position to become president.