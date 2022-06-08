How Kenya’s ‘patriotic’ choral music has changed history

Patriotic music is defined by how it engages citizen to praise and express sentiments of national affiliation. In the Kenyan context, patriotic choral music has been used to influence behaviour and the forming of national identity.

We traced the history of the music to explore how it has been used in this way in the country. We found that songs that were composed and performed in the immediate aftermath of Kenya’s struggle for independence urged the public to forget colonial injustices to build the new country.