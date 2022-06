For most Congolese, it was the beginning of the consolidation of Congolese democracy and the reconstruction of state and society relations. Despite the irregularities which accompanied the elections that pushed Felix Tshisekedi into power, the Congolese people were hopeful of positive changes in their material conditions under his leadership.

After four years in power and with a new round of elections looming in 2023, what has really been the impact of what Congolese commonly see as a civilised handover of power from Kabila Jr to Tshisekedi Jr?

A broken system