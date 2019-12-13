South Africa: Transnet scores a rail deal in Ghana

Cashew farmers under pressure to process
By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Friday, 13 December 2019 14:05
Transnet has continental ambitions beyond freight and wants to be a major player in railway equipment and expertise. It is starting by reviving narrow-gauge railways in West Africa.
South African state-owned rail and freight operator Transnet has agreed to a rail revitalisation deal with the Ghana Railway Company Limited and the Ghana Railway Development Authority.
The agreement stipulates the revival of Ghana’s narrow-gauge railway between Takoradi and Tarkwa, in Western Region – a distance of around 82km.
The three entities have agreed to rehabilitate and maintain the line, refurbish and maintain existing locomotives and wagons, supply additional rolling stock, jointly operate the line, and have factored in a skills development component.
Transnet and the two Ghana entities have established a joint project team that will conduct due diligence of infrastructure and facilities.
“Transnet is committed to working with local Ghanaian companies to achieve the objectives of the project,” said Transnet International Holdings chief executive Petrus Fusi. “Through this partnership, Transnet believes it will contribute to the revival of Ghana’s railway infrastructure and operations, and return it to full reliability. This is expected to result in a shift of transporting bulk cargo from road to rail, and contribute to a reduction in Ghana’s cost of logistics.”
The Ghana deal follows a successful tender in Nigeria. In November 2018 Transnet replaced General Electric as the lead consortium partner in the country’s narrow-gauge railway project. That project entails rehabilitating and operating Nigeria’s western and eastern narrow-gauge lines.
Transnet said the consortium aimed to enter into a 30-year concession agreement with the Nigerian government.
Transnet is the dominant player in the domestic market, and the biggest integrated freight transport company on the continent, transporting more than 200m tonnes of cargo a year.
In 2018, Transnet set out to expand its ambitions on the continent in the fields of original equipment manufacturing and technical expertise, setting up a new company for this purpose, Transnet International Holdings.
Transnet operates the world’s longest narrow-gauge freight train at 4km. The train has 375 wagons and transports manganese deposits between Sishen in the Northern Cape and Saldanha in the Western Cape.
