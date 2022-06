“We plan to implement the entire project in three phases,” Stusch says.

“Phase 1, representing 20% of the total size of the future power plant, will take approximately 24 months from start [of construction] to the first production of green hydrogen,” he says.

Production of the two other phases is scheduled to start within the following two years, according to Stusch. “Further expansions are possible, depending on waste being made available,” he says.