Established in the 1930s, Elsewedy Electric evolved over several decades: From a local trader of electrical products, to a manufacturer of wires, cables, and electrical products. It also provides a wide range of services and solutions in the field of engineering, construction, digital services and infrastructure, among others.

In Africa, the Cairo-headquartered company runs multiple operations as well as 19 facilities in various countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Algeria, Ethiopia, Zambia, Angola, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Madagascar.