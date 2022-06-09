hungry for opportunity

African food security a priority as imported inflation bites

By Estelle Maussion, Nadoun Coulibaly
Posted on Thursday, 9 June 2022 15:14

As Senegal has shown, taxing chicken imports can create strong local players in the sector/AFP Issouf Sanogo

Improved taxation systems, investment in energy production, affordable financing and capacity building are the four pillars of African food sovereignty, according to the continent’s business leaders

Since the Covid-19 crisis, and now with the war in Ukraine, Africans, whatever their political persuasion, are unanimous on the need for self-sufficiency in food and life-saving drugs.

Only through the development of local production and processing will the continent rise to the long-standing challenges thrown into relief by the current situation: supply difficulties, inflation, and the growing financial burden on households to meet basic needs. How will Africa be able to strengthen its food sovereignty?

