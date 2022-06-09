African food security a priority as imported inflation bites

Since the Covid-19 crisis, and now with the war in Ukraine, Africans, whatever their political persuasion, are unanimous on the need for self-sufficiency in food and life-saving drugs.

Only through the development of local production and processing will the continent rise to the long-standing challenges thrown into relief by the current situation: supply difficulties, inflation, and the growing financial burden on households to meet basic needs. How will Africa be able to strengthen its food sovereignty?