Is Starlink the solution to Nigeria’s connectivity woes?

By Temitayo Lawal
Posted on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 11:06

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Last month, the owner of Starlink, Elon Musk, announced that the internet service provider had concluded plans to launch in Nigeria and Mozambique after the government of both countries granted operational licenses to the company.

“This may just be the fourth industrial revolution happening before our eyes if […] well leveraged,” says Joseph Agunbiade, co-founder of BudgIT, a social tech enterprise that simplifies country budgets and public data and Founder at Univelcity, a tech training institute.

Trading as Starlink Internet Services Nigeria Ltd, the company has received two licences in Nigeria – the International Gateway licence and the Internet service provider (ISP) licence – both through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

