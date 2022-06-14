Is Starlink the solution to Nigeria’s connectivity woes?

“This may just be the fourth industrial revolution happening before our eyes if […] well leveraged,” says Joseph Agunbiade, co-founder of BudgIT, a social tech enterprise that simplifies country budgets and public data and Founder at Univelcity, a tech training institute.

Trading as Starlink Internet Services Nigeria Ltd, the company has received two licences in Nigeria – the International Gateway licence and the Internet service provider (ISP) licence – both through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).