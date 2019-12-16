Local governments must lead the fightback against climate change

Côte d’Ivoire: ‘If Ouattara runs, the best candidate to beat him will be Bédié’ – KKB
Tackling climate change in Africa is too serious an issue to be left to national governments, Jean-Pierre Elong Mbassi, secretary general of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) Africa, said in an interview.
Binding contracts on climate targets are urgently needed between local and national governments in Africa, he said. Such contracts are “the only way the Paris agreement will be implemented.”
There is “no way” that national contributions will be enough to limit global warning to 2°C even in a perfect scenario, Elong Mbassi says. Sub-national actors will be key to bridging the gap.
Scientists say that Africa will likely be the continent that is hit hardest by climate change over the coming decades, while having less capacity to deal with the impact.
Researchers at the UK Meteorological Office and the University of Leeds argued in April that many existing climate change models fail to capture the extent of future changes in African weather extremes.
Eighteen countries have signed the 2014 Africa Charter on Decentralisation, but only five have ratified it, Elong Mbassi says.
Investment in infrastructure to generate and distribute renewable energy will be crucial. Elong Mbassi says that it’s “not fair” to present African investments as the most risky. Reputational factors mean that “people tend to overweight the risk.
The reality is that a rapidly growing population means that demand is bound to increase.
The Africa Continental Free Trade Area, Elong Mbassi says, may facilitate trading in new products from renewable energy sources, especially in border regions.
Elong Mbassi points to the Songhai organic farming project at Porto-Novo in Benin, which uses animal waste and plant residues to produce biogas, as the kind of solution that should be more widely adopted.
A long-term vision would be a that the free trade agreement could help pave the way for a continental-wide railway network. “We started building our continent from the roof,” he says. We now need to build from the foundation.”
Bottom Line: African local governments need to work from the bottom up to combat climate change.
