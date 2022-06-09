‘Africa needs to become more self-sufficient’: Dr Sall, Institut Pasteur

Early on in the pandemic, the Institut Pasteur in Dakar shone out as a beacon of medical competency in a sea of government and civilian panic. It pioneered early diagnosis of Covid-19, and has for years led the continent in the fight against diseases like Ebola and yellow fever.

The Institute’s head, Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall, says Africa must invest in its health systems before the next shock.

How has the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the shortcomings of the pharmaceutical industry in Africa?

Amadou Alpha Sall: The pandemic amplified a pre-existing situation and highlighted the importance of health security from an economic and social point of view. We were faced with a global dynamic. Everyone had to react quickly.