All 192 UN member states present for the 9 June session voted to admit Mozambique for the 2023-2024 term after the African Union selected the Southern African nation to replace Kenya at the end of the year. Also joining the council on 1 January are Ecuador, Japan, Malta and Switzerland.

Maputo is expected to make terrorism a key focus of its two-year term, having battled an Islamist insurgency in its far northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017. Mozambique is also one of the African countries most exposed to the risks of climate change and regular floods, drought and tropical storms.