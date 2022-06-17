kitchen cabinets

DRC: Inside the Tshisekedi family; the people and players

By Anna Sylvestre-Treiner
Posted on Friday, 17 June 2022 11:22

Felix Tshisekedi and his wife, Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, during a visit to the Congolese diaspora in Brussels on 18 September 2019. © THIERRY ROGE/Belga via AFP

Félix Tshisekedi has been tightening his inner circle for several months now, ever since François Beya was ousted and Jean-Marc Kabund handed in his notice. A year and a half before the presidential election, the son of the country’s late emblematic oppositionist relies first and foremost on his own people.

The president’s phone kept ringing. Someone kept calling on the other end of the line, but this was not the time. On 5 February, Félix Tshisekedi was attending one important meeting after another in Addis Ababa.

He was in the final minutes of his year at the helm of the African Union (AU) and had to hand over to Macky Sall. Kinshasa called him again and again. He finally picked up the phone and discovered that it was his wife on the other end of the line. Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi told him that François Beya must be arrested immediately because she was certain that the master spy was working against them.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics