Given Ethiopia's difficult political transition, a Nobel peace prize is perhaps neither here nor there.

Prime Minister Abiy has to navigate elections in 2020, the push for self determination by various regions, a tough set of security challenges, and an economic liberalisation programme.

To help us decode all this, Patrick Smith talks to William Davison, the senior analyst, Ethiopia, for the International Crisis Group.

