guilty conscience

According to his relatives, the brother of the deposed President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is very unhappy with his imprisonment in Blida military prison.

On 7 December he was taken to the court in Algiers as a witness in the context of the double trial relating to both fraud surrounding car assembly factories and the financing of the election campaign of his brother, Said Bouteflika refused to answer the judge and the prosecutor.

Descent into hell

According to his relatives, the brother of deposed President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, sentenced on 25 September to 15 years in prison, is finding life in the military prison of Blida very difficult (50 km from Algiers), where he has to wear a prison uniform.

During his walks, he talks to himself and punches himself in the chest.

Moreover, he eats little and does not take the medicine prescribed to him to treat an illness contracted before his detention.

This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique