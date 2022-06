Quays at Lagos’s ports are currently unable to support large cranes, meaning only small mobile ones can be used. That extends the waiting times of ships, which currently stand at 20 days or more, and slows the movement of goods.

Bolloré is proposing to rebuild the quay at Tincan in Lagos, but that project needs to be part of an coordinated rebuilding programme, de Saint Louvent says. “It can’t be just us. It has to be the whole port ecosystem.” Greater fluidity of goods through the city’s ports would be the benefit of an integrated approach, he adds.