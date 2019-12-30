Eskom woes cast long shadow for South African mining

Nigeria: Why the outlook for fixing the energy crisis isn’t good
Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999. But it took another 16 years for power to change hands, with the All Progressive Congress clinching the office of the presidency in 2015.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 30 December 2019 08:43
There's no escape on the horizon in 2020 for South Africa's miners from the crippling power outages caused by load-shedding at state-owned electricity utility Eskom.
[This is the fifth in our series on what to watch in 2020. Click on the links to catch up with our first on Africa’s 2020 elections, the second on higher shipping costs, the third on how demographics is leaving Africa short of capital and the fourth on how the shine is coming off diamonds for De Beers]
Eskom’s outages are the “death knell” for fourth-quarter South African GDP growth, and threaten to push the country into a recession by 2020, Indigo Ellis, head of Africa research at Verisk Maplecroft in London, says in a December research note.
Contingency plans by miners, which including shifting from non-essential to core mining activities, will only mitigate production stoppages for so long, Ellis says. The cost of running back-up diesel generators, as well as safety mitigation options, are squeezing profits.
That will hold back long-term investment as well ruining short-term production plans. “There are few mining companies willing to commit to the kind of capex that will stimulate much-needed economic growth,” Ellis says.
South Africa’s Minerals Council warned in December that the “desperate” situation calls for urgent action by mines and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to enable self-generation facilities and independent power producers. “Eskom is essentially making an industrial policy decision to downscale the mining sector,” Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter said.
Coal still accounts for 90% of South Africa’s electricity mix, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris. Mantashe is known as ‘King Coal’ because of his coal allegiance. Ellis at Verisk Maplecroft does not anticipate any real progress to be made towards diversifying the energy mix while Mantashe remains in post.
But South Africa is not taking advantage of its coal in export markets.
Neither is coal reliance sustainable.
South Africa’s mining charter adopted in December 2018 may also deter foreign companies from investing, the IEA says. The charter stipulates that 70% of expenditure on mining goods must be spent with South African companies.
“The rand will certainly continue to take the brunt of continued load-shedding,” Ellis says. “Any short-term resolutions will merely be a sticking plaster on an issue that will continue to rear its head into 2020 and beyond.”
South African miners urgently need access to diversified sources of power if the industry is to have a viable future.
