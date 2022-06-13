Africa CEO Forum: Artificial intelligence, taxation, AfCFTA – the tools of independence

The starting point is clear: Africa’s dependence on the outside world is greater than that of other continents, with 84% of its trade being with the rest of the world. “It is no coincidence that Africa, the continent that trades the least internally, is also the poorest,” pointed out Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, seeing the development of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as the only way out for African countries.

A few moments earlier, at the opening ceremony, Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara said much the same thing. “The current crisis has revealed the vulnerabilities [of globalisation] and marks a calling into question of international trade. This is very disturbing for developing countries,” the Ivorian head of state warned.

Fintech, food, housing

In a difficult context linked to the consequences of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Makhtar Diop, managing director of the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private-sector arm, insisted on the need to accelerate cooperation between public and private actors via targeted discussions, highlighting three priority sectors: fintech, food and housing.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Two other tools were highlighted. Nigeria’s vice-president Yemi Osinbajo called for an overhaul of global taxation, particularly for multinationals, to make it more favourable to the continent. The governor of the central bank of Kenya, Patrick Ngugi Njoroge, reminded the audience of the urgent need to invest in human capital, given that “some of the jobs of the future have yet to be invented”.

READ MORE Elsewedy Electric CEO bullish on African markets despite risks

While the continent has not been able to take party fulling in the latest revolutions and industrial innovations, including nuclear power, Karim Beguir, the head of the Tunisian start-up Instadeep, stressed that “with artificial intelligence, it will have every chance”, as technologies and know-how are freely available. “All it takes is motivated people to train to bring out African talent,” he added.