“Political leaders of all persuasions regularly sought his advice, including me,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa during his eulogy to Goodwill Zwelithini.

After a 50-year reign, the Zulu king died of Covid-19 on 12 March 2021 at the age of 72. Ramaphosa said: “His Majesty was one of our most revered traditional leaders.”

The South African constitution recognises the role and status of traditional leaders, but republican rule prevails throughout the country.