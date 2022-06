Pomp and grandiloquence were the order of the day for the much-anticipated 6 June launch of the 47-page Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Coalition party manifesto, which has since been developed into a more detailed 84-page version.

The 100-plus guests who converged at Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium celebrated the document as “the panacea for Kenya’s socio-economic problems”. Not to be outdone, Raila declared it as the “beginning of a new journey for Kenya”.