A week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, state television Russia Today secured an opportunity to be aired on Uganda’s state broadcaster (UBC). At the time, Moscow was under intense criticism and sanctions from the West.

The Russian Embassy informs that the Ugandan TV channel @ubctvuganda broadcasts Russia's state-run TV channel – Russia Today @RT_com daily from 10 am till 11 am & from 11 pm till 3 am. ❗️ Stay tuned if you are interested in receiving an unbiased information on world events. pic.twitter.com/8vrWHhusbe — Russian Embassy in Uganda 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUganda) March 2, 2022

At the start of June, the ruling party in Uganda – National Resistance Movement (NRM) – signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia’s ruling party to bolster cooperation. For the same purpose, Museveni also held a virtual call with former president Dmitry Medvedev, who is the chairman of the ruling party. Uganda had notably abstained in the UN vote to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March.