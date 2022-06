Abiy revealed the formation of the body during an address to parliament on Tuesday 14 June in his fullest remarks yet on the peace process, after 19 months of fighting with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

It is led by Demeke Mekonnen, a key ally of Abiy who serves as deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs.

“Negotiation is not simple, it needs a lot of work,” Abiy told parliament. “A committee has been established to study how and what conditions to negotiate.”