South Africa will regain status as top summer holiday destination, says Southern Sun CEO

In May, Southern Sun published the group’s results for the year ended 31 March 2022, a period characterised by two distinct halves, according to Von Aulock.

“The first half, we were trading at 20% occupancy – we were losing money. We were struggling to keep our heads above water,” says Von Aulock.

READ MORE South Africa loosens Covid restrictions to bring back tourism

“The second half of the year improved,” Von Aulock tells The Africa Report. “We had occupancy of around 40% – normal trade is in the mid-60s.”

“We saw a recovery that put us into a cash positive position. It [recovery] was countrywide – with the exception of Sandton – and, to an extent, the Western Cape,” Von Aulock says.