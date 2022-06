A great connoisseur of African markets and an entrepreneur who wears many hats, Alain Nkontchou, 58, is one of the most important and most listened-to voices in African finance. His intervention in 2020 during the debate on the suspension of African debt payments, which he considered harmful, or more recently during a joint RFI/Jeune Afrique interview – during which he mentioned the continent’s climate issues as well as the ECOWAS sanctions against Mali and the surprising adoption of Bitcoin by Central African authorities – are proof of this.