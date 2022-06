Migration to solar power is steadily gaining momentum in Kenya, especially in the industrial sector, which has been complaining of expensive power bills, creating a perfect opportunity for the Chinese telecoms to exploit.

“Manufacturers are keen on how to offset some of the cost that they have,” says Huawei executive manager, business development unit, Victor Koyier, adding that Huawei grid-tied inverters “can essentially offset, maybe 30-40% of your electricity cost”.