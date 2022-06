Pardon Mujakachi, who recently joined Chipper Cash as vice president of strategy and partnerships, boasts eight years’ experience at Econet and more than a year at Etisalat. Wave has welcomed Ibrahima Mall, a digital marketing manager with six months’ experience at Orange, and user growth regional lead Fabrice Zadi, who had spent his entire career in telecoms, first at Orange and then at Moov (Etisalat).

As these examples illustrate, telecoms executives are increasingly leaving their jobs to join the ranks of fast-growing fintech start-ups.“Very often, we go looking for them ourselves,” says Omar Cissé, founder and CEO of Senegalese fintech InTouch.