“We are trying to replicate the partnerships” which allow Prudential’s products to be distributed in Ghana through the mobile-phone operators, Mokobi says at The Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan. He is “very optimistic that will happen” but nothing has yet been agreed.

Insurance penetration rates in most African countries remain stubbornly low. Mokobi is optimistic that a breakthrough can be achieved because of the rise of an educated and tech-savvy middle class. Prudential operates in eight African countries, Uganda, Zambia, Cameroon, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Kenya, as well as Ghana, and aims to extend its telecoms partnerships across those countries.