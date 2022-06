“You’re going to see more companies [coming into the Northern Cape] and a lot of development,” he says. “I think it’s going to become the next economic hub of South Africa. Watch out – we’re going to list.”

Big Tree Copper, South Africa’s only premium copper producer, operates a processing plant in Nababeep, an old mining town in the Northern Cape that lost its shine with miners Newmont and Gold Fields in the mid-2000s, when the price of copper bottomed out.

The green economy – and copper’s essential role as a component in wind turbines, solar, and electric vehicles (EVs) – is fuelling the metal’s resurgence and a rebound in its price.