Africa’s largest pension fund changes tack

Nigeria: Why the outlook for fixing the energy crisis isn’t good
Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999. But it took another 16 years for power to change hands, with the All Progressive Congress clinching the office of the presidency in 2015.
By Xolisa Phillip
Posted on Monday, 30 December 2019 09:06
South Africa’s Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) will bolster its oversight of the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) investment mandate, while it cautiously invests in the rest of Africa.
The GEPF is vowing to improve corporate governance at PIC by using its considerable voting influence.
This comes after a bruising few years at PIC, which lost sizeable investments due to its exposure to Steinhoff, among others.
The GEPF has also reduced its exposure to AfriSam, Erin Energy, Independent Media, and the Lancaster Group.
In early December, the GEPF released its annual report for the financial year, ending 31 March 2019.
GEPF is Africa’s largest pension fund, and one of the largest in the world.
GEPF is exposed to most of the major listed firms on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange through its local equity portfolio. This makes it one of the most powerful pension funds in the country.
One of Africa’s biggest money managers, the PIC manages and invests GEPF’s funds.
Several scandals and allegations of corporate malfeasance have rocked PIC in recent years.
South Africa’s government also launched a ‘commission of inquiry’ into PIC to investigate its unlisted investment portfolio.
The GEPF’s auditors also raised their “professional scepticism” by inspecting the “signed investment mandate between the fund and the PIC” to ensure it complied with the agreed mandate.
GEPF’s Principal Executive Officer, Abel Sithole says in a normal environment, it is not wise for an asset allocator to give its agent a mandate, and then to interfere with that mandate on a regular basis.
Sithole says the GEPF has a strong domestic bias because most of its returns come from the local economy. However, the fund has an appetite for more international investments.
The GEPF represents more than 1.2m government workers. It can invest up to 10% of its funds offshore, and a further 5% on the rest of the continent.
In contrast, private sector pension funds can invest up to 30% offshore and an additional 10% elsewhere on the continent.
Currently, GEPF has only invested 2% of its funds in the rest of Africa. Most of it is concentrated in West Africa, where the GEPF has largely had a bad experience.
Erin Energy, MTN Nigeria, and Ecobank were weak investments. On the other hand, Dangote Group has performed in line with GEPF’s expectations.
GEPF plans to take more care and focus on due diligence when looking at the rest of the continent.
Sithole believes there are no easy opportunities in the rest of Africa.
Bottom line: The GEPF is reigning in its money manager – PIC – to protect the benefits of over a million government workers. It’s also increasing its exposure to investments in more countries by slowly diversifying its offshore portfolio.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.