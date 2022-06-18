southern promise

Nigeria 2023: Can Okowa neutralise Peter Obi’s influence in the Christian south?

By Akin Irede
Posted on Saturday, 18 June 2022 15:20

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (rights reserved)
With the emergence of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, an ethnic Igbo, as the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party now believes it is in pole position to win the 2023 presidential election. However, the Peter-Obi-phenomenon remains a threat to the PDP in most parts of the Christian South, analysts say

After two weeks of horse trading, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, picked Governor Okowa as his running mate. With Atiku (an ethnic Fulani northern Muslim) as the presidential candidate and Okowa (a southern Christian as the running mate), the party now feels it has a ‘balanced ticket’ in a country heavily divided across religious and ethnic lines.

