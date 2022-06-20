data transparency

Google Translate takes on ten more African languages

By Abèdjè Sinatou Saka
Posted on Monday, 20 June 2022 13:14

Google's artificial intelligence research centre in Accra, Ghana in 2019 ©CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/AFP

Since May, Google has offered translations for ten new African languages. But how can we promote them on the internet while still keeping control of our data?

On 1 July 2021, there were more than 4.8 billion internet users on the planet or 61% of the world’s population. This figure is constantly increasing, as is the volume of content published. However, no less than 80% of this content is only available in ten Western languages and is never translated into African languages – not even the most popular ones like Swahili. Machine translation is therefore intended to accelerate access to knowledge for people who do not speak English or French, for example.

READ MORE Google's 'Mr Africa'? Ten things to know about Nitin Gajria

From Lingala to Oromo

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business