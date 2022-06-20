Google Translate takes on ten more African languages

On 1 July 2021, there were more than 4.8 billion internet users on the planet or 61% of the world’s population. This figure is constantly increasing, as is the volume of content published. However, no less than 80% of this content is only available in ten Western languages and is never translated into African languages – not even the most popular ones like Swahili. Machine translation is therefore intended to accelerate access to knowledge for people who do not speak English or French, for example.

From Lingala to Oromo