Mozambique: Eni sees first offshore LNG cargo at end of third quarter

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 20 June 2022 09:20

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian oil and gas major Eni sees a rapid scaling up of the production of floating liquid natural gas (LNG) offshore Mozambique after the start of output at the end of the third quarter, the company’s director upstream Luca Vignati tells The Africa Report.

Eni’s fully operated Coral South project is “fully on time” and there will “absolutely” be a quick ramp up in 2023 to a production plateau of 3.5m tons of LNG per year, Vignati says at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan. Europe is “an attractive market” where the LNG might be sold, he says.

