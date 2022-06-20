Eni’s fully operated Coral South project is “fully on time” and there will “absolutely” be a quick ramp up in 2023 to a production plateau of 3.5m tons of LNG per year, Vignati says at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan. Europe is “an attractive market” where the LNG might be sold, he says.
Mozambique: Eni sees first offshore LNG cargo at end of third quarter
Italian oil and gas major Eni sees a rapid scaling up of the production of floating liquid natural gas (LNG) offshore Mozambique after the start of output at the end of the third quarter, the company’s director upstream Luca Vignati tells The Africa Report.