Power struggle

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa braces for potential challenge from his VP Chiwenga

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Thursday, 23 June 2022 11:30

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga greet supporters of his ZANU PF party at a rally in Murombedzi
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga greet supporters of his ZANU PF party at a rally in Murombedzi, Zimbabwe November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe politics are shaping up to be fairly competitive as President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces not only a spirited opponent from the opposition, but also a potential challenge from his own Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa’s allies in the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) and the government are pushing for the first-term president to be the party’s unrivalled standard-bearer against Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa in the 2023 presidential election.

