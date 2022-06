Sheikh it up

Somalia's President Hassan Sheik Mohamud has returned to office after five years out of power, and this has shaken up Somali politics and the geopolitics of the Horn. But, Hassan Sheik is not the only one making a return to Mogadishu. After withdrawing aid and military cooperation in 2018, the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – backed by Saudi Arabia – has slowly been mending ties. What will this mean for Somalia? And what are the implications for the Horn?