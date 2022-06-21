Running on Fumes

Bboxx CEO plans clean gas for cooking expansion in Rwanda, Kenya

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 06:00

Charcoal and wood as cooking fuels are a threat to forests as well as human health. This picture taken by a drone shows the Oloolua Forest near Nairobi, Kenya, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Solar power company Bboxx plans to extend its liquid petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking offer to countries including Rwanda and Kenya, CEO Mansoor Hamayun tells The Africa Report.

Hamayun aims to offer LPG for cooking in Rwanda this year and says it may be possible to do so in Kenya, which already has an active LPG market, in 2023. His longer-term goal is to roll out the solution in all the markets where Bboxx operates.

Clean cooking, Hamayun argues, is an aspect of energy transition which is often overlooked. Globally, a lack of clean cooking capability contributes to 4m premature deaths each year due to household air pollution, according to the International Energy Agency. Cooking with charcoal and wood leads to emissions of greenhouse gases and black soot, as well as accelerating deforestation. “Cities in Africa are eating up forests,” Hamayun says.

