Bboxx CEO plans clean gas for cooking expansion in Rwanda, Kenya

Hamayun aims to offer LPG for cooking in Rwanda this year and says it may be possible to do so in Kenya, which already has an active LPG market, in 2023. His longer-term goal is to roll out the solution in all the markets where Bboxx operates.

Clean cooking, Hamayun argues, is an aspect of energy transition which is often overlooked. Globally, a lack of clean cooking capability contributes to 4m premature deaths each year due to household air pollution, according to the International Energy Agency. Cooking with charcoal and wood leads to emissions of greenhouse gases and black soot, as well as accelerating deforestation. “Cities in Africa are eating up forests,” Hamayun says.