The four-part miniseries co-directed by Gyang and created by EbonyLife, Nollywood’s most prominent film studio, landed on the streaming platform’s global top ten chart for television shows, clocking well over 11 million hours of views in its first four days of release.
Kenneth Gyang is making Nigerian films, but for a global audience
In May, Netflix scored its biggest Nigerian hit with the original title, Blood Sisters. The gripping thriller about two best friends on the run from the law, and the mighty reach of an influential family, has since hit over 20 million hours, becoming a global favourite. The key to its success? Not playing to a particular genre, says co-director Kenneth Gyang.