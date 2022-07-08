Jean-Claude Brou: “Abidjan-Lagos highway will 10X trade within ECOWAS”

From the four and a half years he spent at the head of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, who left his post at the end of June, would like to be remembered above all for his economic achievements. “The political crises are more visible and unfortunately tend to overshadow the great work done by all the teams,” he explains. And the 69-year-old Ivorian, a former industry minister, lists the projects he believes he has successfully completed.

Agriculture, infrastructure, energy, education all received Brou’s attention, as he worked to strengthen integration and make the region’s economies more resilient to external shocks.