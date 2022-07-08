governor incoming

Jean-Claude Brou: “Abidjan-Lagos highway will 10X trade within ECOWAS”

By Stéphane Ballong
Posted on Friday, 8 July 2022 14:11

Jean-Claude Brou, former Minister of Industry and Mines of Côte d'Ivoire, will be the Governor of the BCEAO from 3 July.
Jean-Claude Brou, former Minister of Industry and Mines of Côte d'Ivoire, will be the Governor of the BCEAO from 3 July. Eric Larrayadieu/ACF/GJA

On 4 July, the Ivorian Jean-Claude Brou became the new governor of the Banque Centrale des États de l'Afrique de l'Ouest. We took the opportunity to take stock of the four years he spent as president of the Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) Commission.

From the four and a half years he spent at the head of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, who left his post at the end of June, would like to be remembered above all for his economic achievements. “The political crises are more visible and unfortunately tend to overshadow the great work done by all the teams,” he explains. And the 69-year-old Ivorian, a former industry minister, lists the projects he believes he has successfully completed.

Agriculture, infrastructure, energy, education all received Brou’s attention, as he worked to strengthen integration and make the region’s economies more resilient to external shocks.

