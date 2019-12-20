Zimbabwe: Hear the voice of God

roosting chickens

Give credit where it is due. The coup orchestrated by Zimbabwean spy chief Emmerson Mnangagwa and his military comrade General Constantino Chiwenga two years ago was genius of a kind, a particularly malevolent kind.

Mnangagwa told us that the voice of the people was the voice of God. Now the chickens are coming home to roost.

Mnangagwa is more excoriated than the man he ousted – his erstwhile chief Robert Mugabe. As 93-year-old Mugabe was humiliated and harried from power by greedy politicians and power-hungry soldiers, a worse fate could await Mnangagwa as popular anger grows towards elite corruption and repression.

The first test for the post-coup regime was its openness to political freedom.

Under Mugabe, the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party had shown extreme intolerance.

Witness Gukurahundi in which 20,000 opposition supporters in Matabeleland were massacred in the mid-1980s.

Two decades later, the ruling elite massacred the opposition after it lost the first round of elections in 2008.

What did Mnangagwa do to break with this history? He promised to open up politics. He visited the terminally ill oppositionist Morgan Tsvangirai and offered state funds to pay for his treatment and a new house.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

For a while, he tolerated criticism in the media and by civil society on subjects such as Gukurahundi. He, or his handlers, started posting on social media about the “new Zimbabwe”. Some foreign diplomats, especially Britain’s ambassador, offered fulsome praise of Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Between the putsch and elections in July 2018, there was an outbreak of liberalism.

Opposition parties made full use of it.

But inside the ruling party complex, Mnangagwa’s people purged all those associated with their rivals – that is, Grace Mugabe and her G40 group.

Many were arrested and prosecuted on corruption charges. Restrictions on public meetings and protests remained.

There was a brief feel-good factor after the putsch but it was not enshrined in law.

Contrary to pledges of free elections, Mnangagwa and his comrades stuck to their old script. They kept control of the election commission, with a complement of state security agents monitoring operations.

The commission failed to release the voters’ roll on time. When it was published, it was plagued with irregularities.

Again, the ruling party used the army to intimidate voters in the countryside. ZANU-PF dominated the state media, denying equal time to its opponents. Mugabe-era strictures on access to information and rights of assembly stayed in place.

The tabulation, transmission and announcement of election results pointed to interference.

With all that help, Mnangagwa managed only to get 50.8% of the votes. There were far more protests than celebrations as the reality dawned on the country.

As Mugabe’s security capo, Mnangagwa struggled to convince the sceptics he would respect human rights. On 1 August in response to protests against delays in the election results, Mnangagwa sent in the military. Six unarmed civilians were killed and scores more were injured in full view of election observers and international media.

As the furore grew, Mnangagwa appointed a commission of enquiry led by Kgalema Motlanthe, a former president of South Africa. It recommended that the officers be held to account.

Instead, Mnangagwa promoted the commander of the unit responsible for the killings, and none of the other perpetrators were sanctioned.

In January 2019, citizens, angered by spiralling fuel prices, took to the streets. Mnangagwa sent in the army again.

After public sector workers mobilised in protest at wage cuts after a massive devaluation of the currency, the leader of the doctors’ union Peter Magombeyi was abducted, detained for five days, tortured and then dumped in the outskirts of Harare.

Under Mugabe, a predatory elite of ZANU-PF officials and their business allies prioritised personal wealth over public interest.

But Mnangagwa allowed businessmen such as Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his company Sakunda, in partnership with the Dutch-based Trafigura Group, to retain a monopoly over fuel imports.

The government’s business cronies have had preferential access to foreign exchange, which they recycle into Zimbabwean dollars at hugely profitable rates.

The government hit rock bottom as the worsening regional drought meant that half of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people would face serious food shortages. It emerged from international agencies that the government had signed a secret contract to import maize from Tanzania at more than twice the market price.

The article continues below Free download NIGERIA FOCUS A giant with feet of clay Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s Nigeria Focus. Get your free PDF by completing the following form. Email Address * Full Name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Chanting his ‘open for business’ mantra, Mnangagwa pledged to turn around the economy. He appointed Mthuli Ncube, a former chief economist at the African Development Bank, as finance minister to preside over a reform programme.

It includes more swingeing cuts to public spending and the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar. But Ncube lacked political muscle. ZANU-PF’s chiefs and their business pals circumvented the reforms and continued to exploit the system.

The economic tally of Mnangagwa’s rule is a return to hyperinflation.

The reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar has been sabotaged by his business friends, and the health and education services, the best achievement of the Mugabe years, are in ruins.

Any prospect of the government restructuring its foreign debt and bringing in new capital have receded into the distance.

Not only has Mnangagwa’s ­regime failed all the tests he set it, but the situation has now reached breaking point. The best way out of the crisis would involve inclusive negotiations, preferably mediated by a credible regional mediator.

Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s foreign minister, says her government, which is owed ­billions by Mnangagwa’s regime, stands ready to help Zimbabweans arrive at a ­solution. Her proviso was that it must include civil society and opposition politicians.

As regionalism and ethnic nationalism gain ground, there has been a spate of localised violence. There are some in the regime who want to exploit chaos and cling to power.

The only conceivable beneficiaries would be the people with guns – not the fat-cat generals, air marshals and spymasters, but the angry young officers who have seen this predatory elite steal their futures.

Their revenge – for the ruling elite’s crass betrayal of the liberation cause – could turn into Zimbabwe’s ugliest moment yet.