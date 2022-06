The summit runs from 20 June to 25 June under the theme ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’. However, that future got a lot more cloudy when Jamaica announced in April that its minister of foreign affairs, Kamina Johnson Smith, was challenging the incumbent, Baroness Patricia Scotland, for the post of Secretary-General.

A former Attorney General for England and Wales, the Baroness was born in Dominica and is eligible for another four-year term. She was the first woman to assume the role, taking up her post in 2016.