Africa is almost always identified with diseases, famines, poverty, corruption and bad leadership. The single-story narratives are never in favour of Africa, especially when told by the Western media. In more ways than one, Africa has been a victim of cynical manipulation of public perception.

To be fair though, it would be incorrect and, perhaps, unreasonable to assume or postulate that the entirety of the Western world views and treats Africa with contempt because that’s not factually correct. But while that’s not the true picture, the long-standing prejudice against Africa sits well with the absolute majority of the Western world.