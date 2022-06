It is difficult to tell whether Roland Lumumba’s low tone of voice is an expression of his fatigue, relief or simply a certain weariness. Speaking in early June, the only thing that Patrice Émery Lumumba’s son seems struggling to hide is his impatience to bring his family’s interminable ordeal to an end. “It’s been difficult to get to this point,” he says, referring to the mourning his family has been deprived of – for lack of a body to bury.