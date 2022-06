If confirmed, Lt. Gen. Michael Langley will make history as the corps’ first Black four-star officer.

1. Marine groundbreaker

Langley’s appointment comes with a promotion to four-star general, the Marine Corps’ highest rank. He would be the first African-American to reach the top in the corps’ 246-year history, joining 73 white men. The promotion comes as the Marine Corps – and the broader US military – is under pressure to build a more diverse and inclusive fighting force.

Langley would also be the second Marine in charge of AFRICOM after Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, who served in 2016-2019. The other four have all come from the Army.

2. African-American in charge